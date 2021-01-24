Denbighshire Budget for 2021/2022 Financial Year Approved by Cabinet

Denbighshire County Council’s Cabinet has approved its budget for the 2021/2022 financial year, with an increase of 3.8% in council tax for the county’s residents.

The draft settlement announced by Welsh Government in December showed an increase of 3.6% in the budget for Denbighshire and in cash terms this means an increase of £5.4 million.

The budget still has to go to Full Council for approval on January 26.

In setting the budget, councillors have considered the fact that there are £10.6 million budget pressures facing the authority, including continued pressure on social services, education, schools and waste service.

In light of the better settlement, the Council has been able to keep the increase in council tax as low as possible, with this year’s increase of 3.8% lower than last year’s increase of 4.3%.

The budget for the 2021/22 financial year is £216.8 million. This includes a £750,000 increase for education and children’s services; £3.3 million for schools; £2.4 million for adult social care; £250,000 for waste services; £276,000 for flood defences and £389,000 for the Council’s Carbon Zero target.

Councillor Julian Thompson-Hill, Cabinet Lead Member for Finance, said: