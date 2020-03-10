Delsol Acquires North Wales Haulage Business

The leading logistics company in North Wales has continued its expansion with the acquisition of a long-established haulage business.

Delivery Solutions (Delsol) has bought Caernarfon-based haulier HF Owen Transport and Storage.

Delsol purchased the company, which has been trading since 1972, for an undisclosed amount from the retiring owner Harry Owen.

The company will continue to trade under the HF Owen name and three members of the founder’s family, including daughter Helen and son Harry junior, will continue with the business along with 10 other staff.

Delsol has also begun an upgrade of HF Owen’s fleet of 10 vehicles.

It means that Delsol, which has its own depot in Caernarfon as well as one in Sandycroft, now employs over 170 staff and has a fleet of more than 120 vehicles.

The company, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2019, offers parcel delivery, haulage, storage, pallet distribution, air and sea freight and transport of hazardous chemicals.

Dave Phillips, Managing Director of Delsol, said:

“We are delighted to have acquired the HF Owen business. The company is well respected across North Wales and has a loyal customer base. “The purchase further consolidates Delsol’s position as the leading logistics business in the region.”

The acquisition follows a successful 2019 for the company which increased revenues by 20%.

This included increasing the number of deliveries from 1500 to 1650 each day, the expansion of its dedicated storage facility to 120,000 sq. ft. and the introduction of a new warehouse management system.

The company also achieved the prestigious British Retail Consortium (BRC) Certification for Storage and Distribution.

It is a member of The Pallet Network, The Alternative Parcel Network (APC Overnight) and The Hazchem Network.

Tony Parry, who co-founded Delsol with fellow director Simon Walker in 1999, said: