Deloitte’s People in Wales Choose New Charity Partnership to Make an Impact that Matters

People based out of Deloitte’s offices in Wales have voted for their new charity partner. With an overwhelming number of nominations, NYAS Cymru (National Youth Advocacy Service Wales) was chosen in the final round with a vote by Deloitte’s people.

This three-year charity partnership is part of Deloitte’s 5 Million Futures responsible business programme, which aims to help five million people get to where they want to be through access to education and employment.

For over twenty years, NYAS Cymru has been helping care-experienced children and young people across Wales. The organisation champion’s children and young people’s rights and works to make sure their voices are heard.

Working in partnership with many local authorities, private settings and third-sector organisations NYAS Cymru ensures that the range of services extends beyond advocacy. The result being improved outcomes for all those needing support including children and young people subjected to child protection procedures, children with disabilities and those at risk of entering the care system.

Gareth Pritchard, partner and responsible business lead at Deloitte in Wales, said:

“The new three-year partnership with NYAS Cymru is really exciting and will be a significant contributor to our 5 Million Futures UK wide initiative. “It’s amazing just thinking about the potential we have to make a real social impact within our Welsh communities and our focus will be primarily on fundraising and support for the young people and families who are assisted by NYAS in Wales. The volunteering, pro-bono and fundraising opportunities being discussed provide a real motivation for our people to get involved, engage with the beneficiaries of the charity and feel part of making a difference to young people’s lives. “These opportunities will span from a team sports day, a sponsored run/walk and a bake off. We will also be volunteering by being an independent visitor for a young person, providing interview and CV skills sessions and coaching some of the NYAS Cymru team.”

Sharon Lovell, CEO of NYAS Cymru, said:

“We are delighted to be the chosen charity and to work in partnership with Deloitte to provide vital services to young care experienced people. Our partnership will enable us to offer bursaries to care leavers in Wales to support their dreams, ambitions and aspirations which will provide better outcomes for their lives.”

Gareth added:

“We invited our people from across Wales to nominate a charity they felt passionate about to be a potential new charity partner for Wales at Deloitte. “Together we identified organisations that work with some of the hardest to reach groups in society and our charity partnerships support Deloitte’s WorldClass ambition to improve 100 million futures globally by 2030. “Partnering with organisations in our local communities is important to our people. Working with our charity partner not only gives our people the opportunity to support local people with learning, skills and employment opportunities, but it also helps us develop our skills and knowledge, enabling us to deliver more inclusive services to our clients.”

In the last three years, volunteers for Deloitte’s societal impact programme across the UK have clocked up more than 80,000 volunteering hours and 30,000 hours of pro-bono work, making an impact on over 900,000* futures in the UK.

Last year Deloitte pledged to donate 7,500 of its laptops to UK schools, charities and families. The latest batch of more than 1,000 laptops have been donated to Ukrainian refugees arriving in the UK to help families stay connected with loved ones, support access to education and employment and connect to communities in the UK and elsewhere.