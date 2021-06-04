Deliveroo Reveals Merthyr Tydfil’s Top Take-aways

Deliveroo, the on-demand food delivery service, launched in Merthyr Tydfil just under 2 months ago – and locals already can't get enough of at-home delivery.

New data reveals that Saturday at 8:21pm is the most popular time for Merthyr Tydfil locals to order a Deliveroo. Further data has shown that locals love American food the most, followed by Indian and Chinese.

Most popular dishes ordered in Merthyr Tydfil during the 2 months on Deliveroo:

Boneless Banquet from KFC

Massala from Mango House

Crispy Shredded Beef from Oriental Garden Merthyr

Crown Burger from The New Crown Takeaway

Gelato Shakes from Mogsy Belle Ice Cream Parlour

In cities and towns across the country, Deliveroo is working closely with local restaurants to reach new customers. In Merthyr Tydfil, 60% percent of the restaurants available are local independents, helping to create new revenue streams for homegrown culinary talent.

Deliveroo is focused on providing the ultimate food delivery experience and flexibility, as customers have the option to schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible between noon and 11pm, and from noon on the weekends, from a variety of leading local, independent and best-loved chain restaurants, conveniently delivered to their homes and offices.

The food delivery company will continue to add new local restaurants, takeaways and convenience stores to the platform over the coming months. If any restaurants or grocers in Merthyr Tydfil are wanting to join Deliveroo, they can apply here to become a partner.