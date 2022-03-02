Delight as Tenants Move into Grŵp Cynefin’s £12m Extra Care Housing Facility

Grŵp Cynefin’s board members and chief executive are one of the first to be given special access to view the completed £12 million extra care housing scheme in Denbigh.

“As board members we are absolutely delighted to see Awel y Dyffryn at its completion stage after many months of discussion and planning and all within the challenges of a world pandemic,” said Grŵp Cynefin board chair, Carys Edwards. “But of course, the most important people have already been here, the new tenants and their families who in recent weeks have seen the flats and all the amenities on offer. “We are so pleased that tenants have now began the process of moving in safely, a few at a time.”

Awel y Dyffryn is one of five Grŵp Cynefin extra care facilities, this one being the most ambitious project to date. It is comprised of 42 two-bedroom and 24 one-bedroom apartments for older people who want to live independently within their own home. Care and support, however, is available should they need it. Also on the site is a supported housing project providing 24-hour care and support for eight people.

A joint project in partnership with Denbighshire County Council with financial support from the Welsh Government, the facility has been developed by local contractor, R L Davies and Son Ltd, of Colwyn Bay.

Shan Lloyd Williams, Grŵp Cynefin chief executive said:

I am absolutely delighted to see the facilities after so many months of hard work and determination to get to this stage. I must thank the team of builders, our staff and all the partners involved for reaching this fantastic goal. The quality workmanship and design is second to none. “The building has been created around enclosed landscaped gardens for people to enjoy with the Clwydian Hills as a backdrop on one side and the historical buildings of Denbigh and its castle on the other. “There are stunning areas for socialising, a hairdressing salon, laundry room, and a large glass fronted restaurant with comfortable, modern flats which residents can decorate and furnish to their own taste. I have no doubt that people will settle in well and enjoy the peace and tranquillity Awel y Dyffryn offers.”

Scheme manager Manon Jones said that Awel y Dyffryn is expected to establish itself as a vibrant hub within the town’s community, with regular activities, including intergenerational work between residents and the community, schools and local clubs.

Community benefits from Awel y Dyffryn and other Grwp Cynefin projects will support the Buttermarket building renovation in Denbigh, a significant heritage development, formerly known as Denbigh College. Third sector organisations such as Vale of Clwyd Mind, Age Connects and Menter Iaith will relocate to the Buttermarket site which will also include a strong community element and tourism potential. Work is due to begin in the autumn.

Grŵp Cynefin is proud to report that 88% of work given to sub-contractors on-site during Awel y Dyffryn’s development were from Wales, with 50% of the sub-contractors based within a 30-mile radius of the site.

Employee training during construction totalled 136 weeks, ensuring the next generation of employees were given ample opportunities to nurture and develop skills. Tenants have now started to move into the complex, in a staggered process to minimise any Covid-19 risks. Awel y Dyffryn staff will be on hand to support more and more residents as they settle into their new individual flats over the coming weeks.

Awel y Dyffryn residents will be able to come and go as they please, enjoying visits from friends and family they wish. The emphasis is on independence with a range of social events and activities on offer too. A daily meal served at the restaurant is a chance to catch up and socialise too.

Carys Edwards, board chair, said:

Extra care is a home from home, where tenants have their own front door and complete independence. Being here at Awel y Dyffryn definitely gives you a comforting hug as you walk through the door. It is a safe haven within your own community, offering comfortable living without worry while at the same time giving peace of mind to family and friends.”

Shan Lloyd Williams, Grŵp Cynefin chief executive concluded: