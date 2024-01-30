Deeside Manufacturer Offers 150 Lockers to Five Deeside Schools

Five schools have been given a storage boost thanks to the generosity of a Deeside locker manufacturer.

Locit, a pioneer in cutting-edge, sustainable locker manufacturing, has donated 150 lockers to five schools in Deeside, including Ysgol Cae’r Nant, which has taken 10.

The robust lockers are made of plastic and designed for outdoor storage.

Previously used in secondary schools, the lockers underwent a rigorous refurbishing process at the Locit factory as part of the company’s recycling drive. This ensures sustainable, future-proof manufacturing with zero waste to landfill is available to all. They are now pristine and ready for use in their new educational settings.

The donation forms part of Locit's environmental, social, and corporate governance goals and kicks off its commitment to supporting schools in the community.

Nicky Mead, Headteacher of Ysgol Cae’r Nant, which has 400 pupils, expressed gratitude for the donation.

“Our goal is to ensure every child feels valued and, with our care, makes excellent progress towards reaching their full potential,” she said. “We are thrilled to receive this donation of Lockers from Locit, enhancing our students' learning environment. We have agreed on where the lockers will be positioned in and around the building. They will be essential storage for PPE, first aid supplies, gardening, and PE equipment.”

Locit has extended this generous offer to four additional schools in Deeside, one of which expressed interest in integrating the lockers into its forest school program.

Locit's initiative stems from a sustainable approach, with hundreds of lockers received for recycling from schools nationwide. The company pays to have plastic that can't be reused recycled, while steel lockers are fully recycled back into materials for reuse. While Locit doesn't currently have a recycled locker initiative, as the company typically doesn't have further dealings with the product after sale, its overall sustainability efforts remain robust.

Lyndsey Hewitt, Sales Executive at Locit, shared her motivation:

“Many of these lockers still have life in them. It would be a shame to recycle them outright. With my daughter at Ysgol Cae’r Nant, I saw an opportunity to repurpose them for the school. The positive response from Ms. Mead encouraged me to extend the offer to other schools.”

Crafted from durable polyethene, the Lockers are engineered to endure harsh environmental conditions. Unlike traditional steel lockers, these resilient plastic alternatives guarantee longevity and functionality, particularly in challenging settings.