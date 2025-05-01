Deadline Extented for the Carmarthenshire Business Awards

Entries deadline have been extended until May 9 2025 for the Carmarthenshire Business Awards.

This year sees a full-circle moment as Stori Cymru, a previous award winner, joins the event as a sponsor after experiencing first-hand the significant benefits that come with winning.

Founded by James Owen, Stori Cymru has gone from strength to strength since taking home the Creative and Digital Business of the Year title as last year’s awards. The Llanelli-based video production company continues to work with major clients including Admiral Group Plc, Urdd Gobaith Cymru and British Airways.

Now, James and his team are giving back by supporting the very awards that helped boost their journey. Their aim is to encourage other local businesses to take the leap and enter, regardless of size or sector.

James Owen, Founder and Creative Director of Stori Cymru, said:

“I am thrilled to be able to sponsor a category at this year’s Carmarthenshire Business Awards. As someone who’s been a business owner for nearly six years, I know what it takes to start a business. Hard work, commitment and passion. It’s a real honour to recognise those within my community who have stood out from the rest to start their business. I would encourage all Carmarthenshire businesses to enter these business awards. ”

The Carmarthenshire Business Awards celebrate excellence, innovation, and resilience in the region’s business community. Organised by Grapevine Event Management, the black-tie awards ceremony will take place on Friday 11th July 2025 at Parc Y Scarlets, Llanelli.

The Chair of Judges, Rupert Moon, said:

“It is fantastic to see the Carmarthenshire Business Awards back for a second year, the awards acknowledge the resilience and determination of businesses across the region. I look forward to hearing from these businesses and meeting them at the judging.”

The awards are open to businesses of all sizes based in Carmarthenshire – whether applying directly or being nominated.

Entering is free, and businesses can apply for up to two of the following 14 categories:

• Creative and Digital Business of the Year

• Employer of the Year

• Entrepreneur of the Year

• Financial and Professional Service Business of the Year

• Green Business of the Year

• Innovation & Technology Business of the Year

• Manufacturing Business of the Year

• Retail Business of the Year

• Rural Business of the Year

• SME of the Year

• Start-Up Business of the Year

• Third Sector Organisation of the Year

• Tourism and Hospitality Business of the Year

• Young Business Person of the Year

Entries can be submitted via the official website: www.carmsbusinessawards.com

This year’s awards are supported by businesses including Castell Howell, Dunbia, JCP Solicitors, JGHR Solutions, Azets, Business News Wales, Stills, and now, Stori Cymru.

There are still sponsorship opportunities available. For more information about the awards contact: CARMS@grapevineeventmanagement.co.uk