Darwin Gray Wins at Welsh Property Awards

Commercial law firm Darwin Gray is the winner of the Legal category at the 2020 Cardiff Property Awards.

Held virtually on Friday 26 March 2021, the Cardiff Property Awards celebrated the local property sector, recognising the work of industry leaders during what has been a challenging year for many.

The judges said:

“Darwin Gray has prospered with a fantastic year working on some of Wales’ largest property commitments including Goodsheds redevelopment in Barry and the new affordable housing scheme, strengthening its stature.”

Catherine Burke, Partner in the Commercial Property team at Darwin Gray said:

“We are delighted to win this award and to receive recognition for the team’s hard work during what has been a challenging year for many. Despite the many impacts of the pandemic, it has been reassuring to see the Welsh property sector continue to prosper in many areas. As the team continues to deliver high-quality work for our clients, we are looking forward to seeing what the future brings as we begin to emerge out of lockdown.”

Darwin Gray has seen a period of growth over the past 18 months, including new additions and internal promotions within the Commercial Property team.

To find out more about Darwin Gray’s commercial property services and recent projects, visit: www.darwingray.com/commercial-property.