Dairy Farmer Leverages Farming Connect Courses to Launch Business

Completing a series of courses largely funded by Farming Connect has given a Welsh dairy farmer the knowledge and confidence to launch a business that provides office administrative support to other farm enterprises.

Anna Brown grew up on a dairy farm just four miles from Hill Farm, near Mold, where she now lives with her husband, Tim, and their five-year-old daughter, Sophie, and where they also produce milk.

Anna has worked in the agriculture industry since graduating from Harper Adams where she studied agri-food marketing and business studies.

Her introduction to bookkeeping was several years ago with a course at Coleg Cambria.

In 2022 she decided to build on that foundation, enrolling in a Farming Connect course covering aspects such as Making Tax Digital and keeping VAT records.

This was 80% funded by Farming Connect, as were two other modules she subsequently completed, on understanding new accounts, financial management, cashflow and business planning.

One course was delivered virtually while the other two were in-person at venues in Ruthin and Oswestry.

Anna gained hugely from that learning experience.

“I do all my parents’ farm office bookwork and accounts but there is always some doubt with something like that about whether you are doing it the right way,’’ she says.

The Farming Connect courses reassured her that she was, and added to her knowledge base.

Fellow course participants came from many different farming sectors and systems.

“In farming we can become set in our ways but it was nice to see that we were all on the same path,’’ Anna added. “The courses were delivered by Julie at Simply the Best Training; she was so good at making everyone feel at ease and providing proper scenarios that were applicable to our own type of farming business.’’

Inspired by the knowledge she gained, Anna set up her own business, Brownbrook Farm Office Services, in January 2024, offering support in everything from farm assurance to setting up farm spreadsheets and building up a client base through word of mouth, social media and advertising her services at livestock marts and other venues.

Others just want support in restoring order to their office.

“They say “my office is a mess; can you organise it for me’’!’’ says Anna.

She has not taken her responsibilities lightly, even embarking on an emergency first aid course in March 2024, again 80% funded by Farming Connect.

“If I am going onto a farm and there is an emergency situation, I need to know that I have the experience to deal with it, as well making the client aware that I am serious about what I do.’’

Anna’s next goal is to complete a Farming Connect Safe Use of Vets and Meds course.

She is grateful to Farming Connect for the calibre of the courses, and for funding most of their cost.