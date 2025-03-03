Cywain Showcases Food and Drink Brands Growing With its Support

Cywain, an innovative food and drink programme delivered by Mentera with funding from Welsh Government, has propelled more than 500 businesses to new heights in the last 18 months.

Wales’ food and drink industry is valued at more than £11 billion (2022 GVA) and alongside the hospitality sector employs thousands of people around Wales.

Delivering expert guidance, hands-on events, and industry-leading support, Cywain has helped businesses break into new markets and to create nearly 100 jobs since 2023. It has also empowered them to grow sustainably.

Six businesses supported by Cywain are:

Grounds for Good, Penarth

Born from a commitment to reducing waste, Grounds for Good transforms used coffee grounds into smooth, refined spirits with subtle coffee undertones.

Each bottle is produced with the planet in mind — cleverly turning discarded coffee grounds into eco-friendly packaging to reduce harmful methane gases that come from throwing coffee grounds into landfills.

A social enterprise, Grounds for Good shares its profits with The Wallich, a national charity that supports homeless individuals across Wales and their rehabilitation back into employment.

With the support of Cywain in production and distribution set-up, Grounds for Goods is now able to scale operations smoothly, optimise supply chains, and maintain product quality while meeting increasing demands.

Wrexham Bean, Wrexham

Wrexham's first coffee roastery, Wrexham Bean specialises in ethically sourced beans and also uses recyclable packaging which showcases the best of Wrexham’s history through its designs.

Cywain’s product branding expertise allowed Wrexham Bean to develop a strong and recognisable brand — crucial for standing out in competitive market. Its guidance helped to refine the brand’s identity, ensuring consistency across all marketing materials and product packaging.

Flavour Moments, Corwen

Disrupting the cheese market with a creative twist is Flavour Moments, which produces goats' cheese pearls, available in flavours like fig, honey, and pear.

A premium product with sustainability at its core, Flavour Moments uses the highest quality, freshest local ingredients from Wales — ensuring a premium product and a low carbon footprint.

As a new company, Cywain’s mentoring on commercial competence and finance was essential in providing Flavour Moments with valuable insights into budgeting, pricing strategies, and overall financial planning to improve profitability and ensure long-term stability.

Tumptonics, Usk

Fifth-generation farmer Sara was on a mission to make her family farm sustainable for generations to come and turned to a natural resource already on-site — the farm’s spring water — bringing Welsh groundwater up to the surface.

Crafted in Monmouthshire Hills, Tumptonics canned water is rich in trace minerals and requires no artificial treatments.

Its highly recyclable canned packaging preserves the freshness of the water, and its lightness leads to lower transportation costs and, consequently, reduces carbon emissions associated with transportation.

Ensuring product safety and quality is essential in the food and drink industry — Cywain’s guidance on implementing a hazard analysis and Critical Control Points plan has equipped Tumptonics with the knowledge needed to meet industry regulations, maintain high-quality production standards and most importantly, build consumer trust.

Tumptonics has been able to test trade before fully launching or entering new markets with Cywain’s support. This allowed the business to assess customer demand, gather feedback, and refine its offering, which minimised risk and allowed them to confidently scale operations based on real-world insights.

Hufen iâ Chilly Cow, Ruthin

Denbighshire-based Hufen iâ Chilly Cow creates farm-fresh ice cream straight from its dairy herd with innovative flavours such as Pink Bubble-gum and Espresso Frappé.

Receiving strategic marketing support from Cywain, the business was able to refine its marketing strategy, optimise its digital and traditional advertising efforts, and improve brand positioning — leading to new market opportunities.

Tetrim Teas, Kidwelly

Blending tradition with wellness — Tetrim Teas offers a range of herbal and functional teas, designed to support health-conscious consumers.

Sustainability is at the heart of its mission, from using biodegradable tea bags and place-based packaging, to supporting local supply chains and ecosystems.

As a not-for-profit business, community is key — from establishing weekly Welsh language meetups and wellbeing support, to collaborating with local schools through its ‘Tyfu Te’ project which teaches children how to grow their own tea plants.

With Cywain’s business expertise, 2025 is set to be yet another successful year for Tetrim Teas as they open three new local mushroom-growing units. This will allow the brand to sustainably, while reducing delivery miles. Profits from each unit will be reinvested into local community initiatives.