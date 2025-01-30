Mutual Interest in Protecting Farm Water Supply Leads to Mentoring Partnership

The ripple effect of positive change is being experienced on farms and other agri-businesses across Wales thanks to the Farming Connect Mentoring programme.

Farmers like Dai Evershed, who benefitted from the guidance and expertise of a friend and colleague when he returned to the family farming business in Ceredigion in 2022, are “paying it forward’’ as a mentor.

For his mentees, including Powys sheep farmer Aled Haynes, the mentoring relationship has armed them with the knowledge and confidence to move forward with new aspects of their own businesses.

It was Dai’s experience of utilising smart sensor technology at Wallog, the 194-hectare holding near Clarach which he farms with his father, Jack, that brought the two men together.

Dai uses LoRaWAN technology to monitor water supply and use across the farm, and to detect and stop leaks at the earliest opportunity, thus safeguarding the limited spring water supply for his farm.

With support from Farming Connect as an ‘Our Farms’ project, water levels at different reservoirs are being monitored alongside flow rates of water and that information is being used to inform decisions on when pumping is necessary.

Aled was keen to apply this technology to help protect his own water supply at Trefnant Isaf, Welshpool, and applied to Farming Connect to be mentored by Dai.

He had attended a Farming Connect open day at Wallog in 2024 where he had learned about Dai’s project.

The two men had an initial meeting at Trefnant Isaf and have since followed that with a second site visit as well as video and telephone calls.

“Aled’s farm is similar to mine,’’ says Dai. “When I visited, we had a walk around and discussed what needed doing.’’

But Dai stressed that a mentor is not a consultant, the role is one intended to help mentees come up with solutions themselves, although be it through a “mutual development of ideas’’.

“It’s about encouraging the mentee to concentrate on what their goals are and what can be achieved,’’ Dai explains. “Aled took my personal experience into account though and looked at what was doable in his situation.’’

Aled has since invested in two sensors, one which monitors water levels in the receiving tank and the other the flow rate.

This data will enable him to know how much excess water becomes available in the winter and therefore the extra capacity in the system for supply in the drier months.

The next step is to work out how much is consumed by his livestock and how to get that water to different parts of the farm.

Dai also works at the Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences (IBERS) at Aberystwyth University and his own knowledge of LoRaWAN technology was developed with support from his colleague, Jason Brook.

“Jason was very knowledgeable in usage of LoRaWAN after implementing it in the controlled environmental growing facilities at the university,’’ he says. “He helped me in the early stages and with any issues latterly.’’

It is that experience which, in part, encouraged Dai to engage with the Farming Connect Mentoring programme.

“I had help when I needed it and am grateful to be that person who can now pay it forward with what I have learned.’’

He was sure that the knowledge he had gained could be useful to other farmers.

“It is a niche area that could be valuable for farmers who want to do something similar and need help. “Most farmers are unlikely to have been exposed to LoRaWAN and sensors and it is doubly challenging perhaps in that it can also be a complicated subject matter.’’

His innovative approach to water efficiency saw him named as runner-up in the Farming Connect Farm Innovator Award at the recent Lantra Cymru Awards 2024.

It is not only mentees who gain from mentoring, reckons Dai, who is now a mentor to three farmers.

“I have learned so much from the farmers I have mentored, it is very much a two-way thing, an exchange of ideas. “It is a brilliant way for me to see different farming systems and, as someone who is relatively new to farming, that has been very beneficial.’’

So, what makes a good mentor? In Dai’s opinion, it is having an unlimited capacity to listen and to be open to the ideas of others, to help the mentee to develop their own ideas.

“We are there to help the people we mentor grow and to find the motivation to move forward with their ideas,’’ he says.

There are also occasions when a mentor can draw on their own experiences to help those they are working with to solve problems.

“Aled called me when a sensor wasn’t working and it sounded like a similar situation to one I had previously experienced, when a slug had found its way inside the sensor,’’ Dai explains. “I suggested that he checked for slugs and in fact that was the problem and he was able to resolve it. Sometimes problems have simpler solutions than you can dare imagine!’’

For Aled, the opportunity to discuss some of his ideas with Dai has been very beneficial for him personally and his business.

“Every situation is different so having someone come to the farm, to have a look at the set-up and to bounce ideas off, is really worthwhile,’’ he says.

With a big range of potential mentors with different areas of expertise listed in the Farming Connect Mentoring directory, Aled encourages others to take up the opportunity and capitalise on that wealth of knowledge.