Cywain to Focus on Welsh Food & Drink Themes at National Eisteddfod

A series of Welsh foodie themes will take to the Cywain stand at the Llŷn and Eifionydd National Eisteddfod in Gwynedd.

An array of food and drink products will be featured on the Cywain stand in the dedicated ‘Produce Corner’ at the Eisteddfod in Boduan, where the display of products will change daily to reflect the broad-ranging themes and sectors of the food industry in Wales.

Delivered by Menter a Busnes, the Cywain project works with food and drink producers across Wales, helping them grow and develop their businesses.

At the Eisteddfod, budding Welsh food and drink businesses can learn about the support available through Cywain and network at a free Menter a Busnes networking breakfast on Tuesday (August 8th) morning in the ‘Cymdeithasau 2’ tent.

Anyone wishing to attend can register here: https://shorturl.at/ivwA8 or email [email protected]

Alex James, Cywain Project Manager, said,

“The Eisteddfod provides a wonderful opportunity to showcase the diversity of Welsh food and drink. Visitors will be able to see and sample some fantastic products and learn more about how they are produced and the people and businesses behind the brands. “Also, there will be a questionnaire people can take part in about healthy living and eating habits, where they can give their opinions on topics such as accessibility, labelling and affordability. All completed questionnaires will be put in a hat, and the winner will be picked at the end of the week to win a Cywain hamper full of Welsh goodies. “As well as supporting the growth of existing companies, we are also passionate about nurturing the next generation of food and drink businesses, so we’d urge anyone who has an idea for a new product or enterprise to come and have a chat with the Cywain team.”

Meanwhile, the food and drink offering on the Cywain stand begins on the opening day of the Eisteddfod (Saturday, August 5th), with a focus on health and wellbeing. Among the products featured will be micro greens, mushrooms, and kombucha.

On Sunday, sweet-toothed visitors looking for a treat should make tracks to the stand for all things sweet – from jams and cakes to chocolate and confectionery.

While on Monday (August 7th), a glass or two will be raised to the Welsh brewing sector, with beer being the day’s feature product.

The Welsh Honey Cluster will take centre stage on Tuesday (August 8th), with visitors encouraged to test their sensory skills by trying to identify the flowers in particular jars of honey – and learn more about beekeeping and honey production in Wales.

Haf Hughes, Welsh Honey Cluster lead, said,

“Many people don’t realise that the area where honey comes from can be reflected in its taste. Just as when producing wine, the local environment or ‘terroir’ can be identified in a wine’s flavour, so too can the flora and fauna from where the bees forage for nectar. “We want to raise awareness about beekeeping and honey production in Wales, as well as encourage visitors to the Maes to have fun and take our ‘Taste the Flower’ challenge.”

Health and wellbeing will be highlighted again on Wednesday (August 9th), emphasising Welsh produce that can contribute to a healthy lifestyle.

Sweet flavours will return to the Cywain stand on Thursday, and on Friday (August 11th), the attention will be on Welsh alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

The Cywain stand’s Eisteddfod activities will culminate in a food and drink celebration on Saturday August 12th with a round-up of products showcased throughout the week.