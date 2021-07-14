Cyber Resilience Centre for Wales Announces its Advisory Group

The Cyber Resilience Centre for Wales (WCRC) is thrilled to announce a further 10 members who have joined its Advisory Group, consisting of a stellar consortium of businesses and organisations from across the Wales region, all of which bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to their position.

The WCRC is part of a network of police-led centres being established across the country to provide businesses and organisations with free and affordable cyber security guidance and services to help protect themselves from cybercrime.

Its Advisory Group provides the WCRC with guidance, advice as well as influencing the direction of the centre, which is headed up by Detective Superintendent Paul Peters.

The full line-up includes, Jason Davies, Co-founder of Cyber Wales, David Teague, Regional Manager at ICO, Michael Groves, Programme Director for Business Wales (Welsh Government), Jim Jones, CEO of Go North Wales, Mo Alamgir, Managing Director of JEM Consultancy, Ian Tumelty, Business Crime Reduction Manager for Cardiff Against Business Crime. Chris Coughlan, Senior Associate at Capital Law, John Lloyd Jones, Associate Director at Metro Bank and Dewi Gaylard, Head of Information, Communication and Technology for Cardiff Airport, Matthew Pennell and Jane Walters, from Companies House as well as Paul Slevin who is Chair and President of Chambers Wales and Mike Learmond, Senior Development Manager for the Federation of Small Businesses in Wales.

Speaking about the members, Paul Peters said:

“We are thrilled to welcome such a varied and unique group of individuals who all bring an array of expertise to their roles and are authorities in their field. With 11 members now confirmed, we are delighted that we finally have a full team of advisors to support us in steering the centre in gaining a foothold in cyber security across Wales, strengthening our voice and messaging across the SME arena. “There has never been a better time to establish a pan-Wales support body to help educate and protect these vulnerable businesses. I look forward to working with the group to help businesses access the tools needed to survive in the digital field.”

Businesses can join the Cyber Resilience Centre for Wales through a range of membership packages to access guidance, tools and affordable services to help better protect themselves against the threat of cybercrime.

To find out more about the WCRC Advisory Group, business membership and to sign up to the newsletter, please visit www.wcrcentre.co.uk. To keep updated with all the latest WCRC developments on social, follow @CRCWales on Twitter and LinkedIn.