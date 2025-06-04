Cwmbran Net Zero School Development Hits Phase 1 Milestone

Morgan Sindall Construction’s team has successfully completed Phase 1 of the new Maendy Primary School in Cwmbran, officially handing over the state-of-the-art facility to Torfaen County Borough Council.

Started in March 2024, the project involves the development of a new two-storey, net zero carbon in operation primary school, designed to accommodate 420 pupils across 16 classrooms. The 2,184 sq-m facility will replace the existing school and provide a modern, sustainable learning environment.

Phase 1 has delivered the main school building, a rear playground, a multi-use games area (MUGA), and individual play zones adjacent to classrooms.

Phase 2, on track for completion in January 2026, will see the demolition of the old school building, followed by the creation of additional facilities. These will include a new access road, a car park with electric vehicle charging points, extensive sports fields, and a dedicated Forest School area.

Designed to achieve a BREEAM Excellent certification, the school boasts a robust all-brick clad steel structure and incorporates 700 sq-m of solar PV panels on its southern roof pitch, contributing significantly to its net zero carbon in operation status. The building has also been strategically oriented to optimise energy efficiency while maintaining practical and inspiring spaces for teaching and learning.

In alignment with Morgan Sindall Construction’s Responsible Business strategy, the project has adopted the company’s 10 Tonne Carbon Challenge, aimed at driving down carbon emissions through collaboration and innovation.

Working closely with consultants and supply chain partners, the team has already exceeded its target, achieving a saving of 10.3 tonnes of CO₂e.

Notable initiatives include the use of reusable Kentledge blocks in place of traditional concrete foundations for site hoarding – a solution that allows for movement between phases without the need for new foundations.

Morgan Sindall has engaged pupils through a series of educational activities, including assemblies, construction site safety sessions, and Carbon Literacy and sustainable design workshops for Years 5 and 6.

The company is further supporting the school through its sponsorship of the Healthy Dragons initiative, delivered in partnership with the Dragons RFC Community Team. The programme promotes wellbeing, healthy lifestyles, and confidence-building among pupils.

As part of its biodiversity efforts, the team has donated materials for the creation of hedgehog houses, now in place within the school’s Forest School area, enhancing opportunities for environmental learning and wildlife conservation.

To address local infrastructure challenges, the project also includes the development of an internal drop-off area, designed to alleviate existing roadside congestion during peak times.



Robert Williams, Area Director for Morgan Sindall in Wales, said: