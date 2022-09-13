CrowdX and Delio Join Forces to Increase Liquidity Across Private Investments

CrowdX, the venue for privately held companies, and fintech Delio have joined forces to power an investment platform that connects professional and institutional investors with the fast growth companies of the future.

The platform opens up access to investment opportunities in early-stage UK businesses via primary private debt issuance plus primary and secondary private equity trading. Delio's digital tools will facilitate easier access to investment opportunities, so brokers, family offices and discretionary fund managers can gain access to a range of growth to pre-IPO stage companies.

Mike McCudden, CEO at CrowdX said:

“Our technology already provides a robust platform for facilitating secondary market trading, so to ensure we could support businesses throughout their lifecycle, we needed a comparable facility to accommodate new issuance of securities as well. Our strong pipeline of primary issuers proves the appeal of our model, something which has been truly augmented by Delio’s existing track record.”

Historically, challenges with secondary market liquidity have served to limit the appeal of investing in private companies. However improvements in underlying technology means this is now changing, with the global secondary market seeing significant growth in recent years as a result. The new partnership will support CrowdX’s goal of creating a digitally connected ecosystem between privately-held businesses and investors that are actively seeking to deploy capital.

Gareth Lewis, chief executive and co-founder at Delio, said: