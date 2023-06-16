Crowds Flock to Returning Business Expo Following Pandemic Shutdown

The return of a much-anticipated business expo and trade show was a major success.

More than 125 visitors attended the popular North Wales Means Business Conference at Venue Cymru in Llandudno.

As well as talks and presentations from prominent names in education and the private and public sectors, there were breakout sessions led by experts from the acclaimed ION Leadership and 20Twenty Leading Growth programmes, supported by the European Social Fund.

Organised by Bangor Business School, the event was held for the first time in-person since 2019, and among the special guests were MC Gary Johnson – aka Front Guy Gary; best-selling author Sarah Owen; coach and consultant Jacky Leonard and Dr Annette Crowley-Luke, Managing Director of Siemens Healthineers, based in Llanberis.

Lorraine Hopkins, Head of the Leading Business Growth Programmes at Bangor Business School, said:

“We were absolutely thrilled to see so many people in attendance, it was fantastic to have everyone together under one roof for what turned out to be a very positive exhibition and trade show. “We had more than 40 businesses showcasing their products and services and a great crowd of people who enjoyed the informative and engaging talks and presentations, including the thoughts of graduates from our ION Leadership and 20Twenty programmes. “Thanks to everyone who came along on the day, we look forward to seeing you next year!”

Nicola Sturrs, Programme Manager for Help to Grow Management and Business Development Manager for the ION Leadership Programme, added:

“Following the challenges of past years it was heartening to see such a response from companies across North Wales and beyond. “We have welcomed more than a thousand delegates onto our courses over the last 13 years so this was a real celebration of the impact these programmes have had on a range of different sectors, whether that be through professional development, strategy or marketing and financial planning. “These programmes continue to bring benefits to many different organisations and that was reflected in the brilliant presentations delivered on the day. “And, just as importantly, they have helped forge new links and partnerships that continue to go from strength to strength, having a lasting impact on the local economy and creating friendships that enable alumni to share best practice, offer guidance and work together, now and in the future.”

Visit Help to Grow Management Course, to find out more about Help to Grow, delivered at Bangor Business School in partnership with Cardiff Metropolitan University.