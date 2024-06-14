Technology  |

14 June 2024
Technology

Cross Hands Firm Boosts Cyber Security Credentials

A South West Wales business has achieved a cyber security accreditation.

Cross Hands-based Morgan & Morgan, which provides a range of services including IT and telecoms, print services, office products and interiors, is now a National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) Assured Service Provider.

Founder and Managing Director Michael Morgan said:

“I am immensely proud of the entire Morgan & Morgan team for achieving the Assured Service Provider certification. Unlike the heavily regulated legal and financial sectors, our industry often operates with minimal oversight. Considering the vital role technology plays today, it is crucial for us to uphold the highest standards of accountability. This certification highlights our dedication to delivering exceptional advice and guidance to the organisations we support.

“As a NCSC Assured Service Provider we are now even better equipped to support our clients with all of their cyber security needs. Along with our extensive range of cyber security services, our team are available for support to ensure that our clients remain protected from potential cyber threats at all times.

“We are excited about this new achievement and look forward to continuing on our mission of helping clients manage their cyber security needs as technology continues to evolve.”

