COVID-19 Will Bring Positive Digital Change to Business Globally

Rob Dance, founder and CEO of technology management consulting firm ROCK, is certain that the Coronavirus outbreak will encourage numerous businesses to embrace new digital practices – and that they’ll benefit greatly from doing so.

Rob has noted that whilst the ongoing pandemic has initially forced businesses to review their practices to enable remote working for their employees, it will drive more meaningful and positive change long-term.

ROCK have seen a significant increase in enquiries concerning collaboration tech and remote working practices in recent weeks. Mindful of the urgency with which our clients required solutions, we have – contrary to the downturn witnessed by the majority of businesses – observed one of the busiest periods in our history.