USW Ranks as Best University in Wales for Entrepreneurial Graduates

The University of South Wales has been ranked number one in the country for producing entrepreneurial graduates, with one in 10 becoming business leaders after their studies.

A recent study of more than 400,000 alumni from all eight Welsh universities has identified USW as the most likely to produce students that will start their own company or manage a business, with 9.53% of alumni becoming business leaders. 3.3% of former USW students are currently CEOs or Managing Directors.

The research was commissioned by Hitachi Capital Invoice Finance on over 9.5 million previous university students in the UK. The study identified which Welsh universities have the most students who start their own or manage a business.

The top five Welsh universities include Bangor, University of Wales Trinity St David, Aberystwyth and Cardiff.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans, Assistant Pro-Vice Chancellor for Enterprise at the University of South Wales, said: