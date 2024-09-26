Couple Bring Therapeutic New Flotation Tank Centre to Penarth Thanks to Development Bank Support

A couple are preparing to “float” their next business, offering new therapeutic treatments in Penarth, backed by a £50,000 micro loan from the Development Bank of Wales.

Ryan Chamberlain and Charlotte Gonthier have opened their new business, Rest Space Float Rooms, on Cornerswell Road.

They plan to offer customers a safe and nurturing environment where they will be able to relax through floatation therapy, using tanks filled with Epsom salt water and insulated against light and sound. The tanks allow users to unwind and experience deep relaxation and stress relief. Their website will allow customers to book sessions, showing live availability for all tanks, as well as customers being able to book walk-in sessions when available. Rest Space Float Rooms will also host educational workshops on mental health and mindfulness and a relaxation lounge.

The therapeutic offering provided by the business was especially important to the couple.

Ryan said:

“Flotation therapy is becoming more and more popular with people in need of a short pause, who are looking for the opportunity to treat themselves – as well as those looking for relief from chronic pain or anxiety. “We’ve seen the benefits this can have as a form of therapy, so we wanted to make it as accessible as possible and bring the price down for anyone who wants to give it a try. We also have longer-term plans to work with mental health charities and the NHS to provide support for those who need it. “The opportunity to set up this new business in Penarth was fantastic, and we’re really pleased that we’ve been able to quickly take advantage of our new space and some of the momentum we’ve built up with our existing business thanks to the support we’ve had from the Development Bank of Wales.”

Donna Strohmeyer, Investment Executive at the Development Bank, said:

“We’re so pleased that we were able to back Ryan and Charlotte in taking on this new opportunity. Floatation therapy and similar treatments are increasingly in demand, and they’ve been able to spot a gap in the market locally, while also leveraging the success they’ve built up with an existing business to set up their new venture. “Our micro loans exist precisely in order to back small business owners like Ryan and Charlotte as they look to take on opportunities, diversify and hire more staff, and we’re glad we were able to help them.”

For more information on the variety of investment provided by the Development Bank, visit developmentbank.wales