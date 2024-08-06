Country Fair Aims to Bring Farming Closer to Consumers

A country fair is aiming to bring farming closer to consumers and showcase the important role food producers play in the community in a family-friendly way.

Garth Country Fair is now in its third year and will be hosted by Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) campaign stars Ben and Ethan Williams of Garth Farm, situated on Cardiff's highest point in Pentyrch.

Visitors to the event on Saturday 10th August from 10.30am can look forward to tractor trailer rides, captivating countryside demonstrations, archery, novelty dog shows, live music, a vintage motor display, birds of prey flight displays, a variety of market stalls and lots more for all ages. The event is also supporting Ty Hafan for 2024.

Four generations of the Williams family have farmed at Garth Uchaf, initially as tenant farmers, before husband and wife Elwyn and Sue Williams established the farm in 1959, with their son Edward (Ted) and his wife Karen later managing the farm.

Today, the farm is managed by Ben and Ethan, Karen and Edward’s two sons, and consists of a flock of almost 700 ewes (South Welsh Mountain, Suffolk crosses, Black Welsh Mountain) and 20 rams (South Welsh Mountain and Black Welsh Mountain). The Williams’ also have a herd of pedigree Welsh Black cattle consisting of 46 suckler cows and two bulls, and some Welsh pigs.

Speaking ahead of the event, Ben Williams said:

“We are delighted to host this event on our farm again this year. It is community driven and aims to bring families from across the region together for a great day out. At the same time it connects our consumers with farming and helps us tell the positive story of PGI Welsh Lamb and PGI Welsh Beef.”

HCC, who are also joining the event, will be sharing recipe ideas, children’s farm booklets and helping to tell the nutritious story of red meat as part of a balanced diet.

HCC’s Head of Strategic Marketing and Connections Laura Pickup said: