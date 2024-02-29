Countdown to the 2024 It’s Your Swansea Conference: over 1000 Already Booked to Attend

Over 1000 people have now registered to attend the 2024 It’s Your Swansea Conference and Exhibition, which takes place from 9am to 6pm on Thursday, March 7 at Swansea Arena.

Now in its fifth year, the free event brings together people from across Swansea, including local residents, students, the business community, and a wide array of local organisations. The event is an opportunity to connect with others, listen to interesting talks, and get updated about what’s happening in the area.

This year’s programme includes panel discussions, a major announcement from a local charity, networking in the exhibition hall, and a makers’ market.

The theme of It’s Your Swansea 2024 is Swansea: The City of Opportunity.

Zoe Antrobus, managing director of 4theRegion, which organises the conference, said:

“Conversations and events during the day will highlight the wealth of opportunities that exist locally: jobs with local employers, funding for businesses and organisations, business growth opportunities, supply chain opportunities, cultural and community opportunities and more. There is a lot to shout about and a lot to discover.”

With International Women’s Day the next day and Mother’s Day on the horizon, inspiring women are very much at the forefront of this year’s conference. Joint deputy leader of Swansea Council Andrew Lewis will be speaking in the opening session, and throughout the day delegates will hear from the likes of transformation coach, author and speaker Joy Ogeh-Hutfield; Kim Mamhende, chief of staff at the Centre for African Entrepreneurship; and Alison Vickers, managing partner at Bevan Buckland LLP.

While the event is a key date in the calendar for business networking, it’s also open to local residents and young people to attend, browse the stands, and take part in fun activities including a treasure hunt-style quest with the chance to win a hamper of local produce.

The It’s Your Swansea Conference and Exhibition was founded in 2019 by 4theRegion, which unites people and organisations that want to make good things happen for South West Wales. Following the success of previous conferences, 4theRegion will also be launching the It’s Your Pembrokeshire, It’s Your Neath Port Talbot and It’s Your Carmarthenshire conferences later this year.

This year’s It’s Your Swansea Conference is delivered in partnership with Swansea Council and with sponsorship from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, Bevan Buckland LLP, and Edmundson Electrical.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“A £1bn regeneration programme is ongoing in Swansea to create more opportunities for local people and local businesses than ever before. “Projects like the arena and a new Penderyn Distillery and visitor centre at Hafod-Morfa Copperworks are now complete, and this year will see the completion of the 71/72 Kingsway development, the opening of the Palace Theatre and Albert Hall schemes, and the start of a major improvement project at Castle Square gardens. “There’s also so much more to come as the public and private sector continue our work to transform Swansea into one of the UK’s best cities to live, work, enjoy, study and visit. “The conference gives a great opportunity to find out about our future plans while discovering many of the fantastic, inspirational businesses in Swansea that do so much for our economy and employment. “We have so much to be proud of, and the conference will shine a light on all the great work that’s happening to benefit local people while leaving a positive long-term legacy for generations to come.”

Matthew Jones, manager of Edmundson Electrical said:

“We’re pleased to be sponsoring the It’s Your Swansea Conference and Exhibition for the first time this year. It’s an important fixture in the Swansea calendar that has gone from strength to strength over the past few years. It provides great value in terms of networking opportunities, inspiration, and a chance to have your say in conversations shaping Swansea’s future.”

Provost of UWTSD Swansea Campus, Professor Ian Walsh said:

“As a proud sponsor at this year's Swansea City Conference, the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) is delighted to celebrate and support the growth of the Digital Economy across the Swansea Bay City region. The conference presents a wonderful opportunity for the University to showcase its partnership with industrial and commercial partners across Wales. “UWTSD is one of the UK's leading universities in developing innovative educational programmes which provide those vital high-level skills necessary to succeed in today’s fast paced digital and creative industries. Working in close partnership with employers across the region, the University seeks to transform the life choices for learners looking to build successful careers within industry or the public services. “UWTSD is also committed to fostering entrepreneurship and has supported the launch of more graduate start-ups than any other UK University.”

Dawn Lyle, chair of 4theRegion, said:

“We’re delighted to be back for the biggest and best It’s Your Swansea Conference and Exhibition yet. It kicks off a year of exciting conferences and events from 4theRegion, all designed to celebrate the great things happening in the region, create purposeful networking opportunities, and envision ways to make the region even better. If you haven’t yet booked your free ticket, do go online and book one now. We guarantee you’ll leave feeling informed, inspired and very proud of Swansea.”

Tickets can be booked at: www.4theregion.org.uk/swansea-conference-2024/