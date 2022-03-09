Council to Invest £83m to Build 509 New Homes

Plans to invest £83.5m building over 500 new council homes in the county have been unveiled by Powys County Council as part of its ‘New Homes for Powys’ programme.

The ambitious plans to build 509 new homes has been outlined in the council’s new Housing Business Plan, which will be considered by Cabinet on Tuesday, 8 March.

The plan also promises a further £33.2m investment over the next five years in the council’s existing homes to make sure they continue to meet the Welsh Housing Quality Standard, which requires houses owned by housing associations and local authorities to be in good condition.

Other programmes of work over the next five years as part of the Housing Business Plan includes:

Compliance One Hundred – Over £4.3m to make sure all council homes and associated assets are 100% compliant with all relevant and applicable legislation and regulation

Green Powys – Over £13.4m to increase fuel efficiency in council homes, reduce fuel poverty and encourage and support a greener feel for council housing estates

Fit for Life – Over £8.6m to make council homes better suited to the needs of older people and those with health-related needs that impair or adversely affect their mobility

Love Where You Live – Over £16.2m to make homes and estates managed by the council places where people can enjoy their lives, improving the wellbeing of residents.

Cllr Myfanwy Alexander, Cabinet Member responsible for Housing Service, said: