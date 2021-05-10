In partnership with Sanlam UK and Red Recruitment, Ince Metcalfes presents a webinar discussing coronavirus and mental health at work.

Our speakers, David Baynton, Partner & Head of Employment Law at Ince Metcalfes, and Elliott Silk, Head of Commercial at Sanlam UK, discuss:

The cost of workplace absence;

Support solutions available to employers, including through existing employee benefit schemes as well as via new technology and financial planning services;

Monitoring mental health and wellbeing when an employee is working from home, mental health and returning to the workplace;

Supporting your staff’s mental health: mental health champions, mental health first aiders.

Given the current challenges faced by business within a post-pandemic environment, our mental health at work webinar is essential for HR professionals and owner-managers of SME businesses offering benefits including:

Expert guidance from employment lawyers; Discussion of topical issues and daily challenges.



Please note: this webinar was originally recorded in September 2020, and all information was correct at the time of recording. The information in this video is not and should not be taken to be legal advice. You should not take action or omit to take action based on this information.

About the speakers:

Ince Metcalfes are a part of The Ince Group, a dynamic international legal and professional services business with offices in nine countries – including Wales. With over 900 people, including over 100 partners worldwide, The Ince Group delivers legal advice, strategic guidance and business solutions for their clients. For more information, visit the Ince page on Business News Wales.

Sanlam UK pride themselves on helping people get to where they want to be in life by making the most of their wealth. Their dedicated financial planning and investment teams work closely with individuals, families and their advisers, providing them with innovative products and services. They have offices throughout the UK, including St Asaph, Denbighshire. For more information, visit their website.

Red Recruitment was established in 2001, and is fast approaching its 20th year in business as a leading specialist for recruitment solutions in the UK. Red has a strong reputation for doing right by its candidates and clients, recruiting with ethic and integrity. For more information, visit their website.