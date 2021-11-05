COP Cymru Regional Roadshows – Working with & Not Against Nature

The COP26 Regional Roadshows are a UK wide series of events happening during the United Nations Climate Change Conference, being held in Glasgow, including 4 here in Wales which are taking place from 4th – 10th November.

The second of the four COP Cymru regional roadshows will focus on nature-based solutions – understanding how Biodiversity, carbon storage and the climate are all connected.

Professor Mary Gagen, Professor of Geography at Swansea University chats to Business News about the nature-based solutions event, taking place Saturday 6th November, explaining what viewers can expect to gain from registering for the session.

There are four virtual events- 1 for each region in Wales- North, Mid, South East and South West- and are being filmed from locations at Anglesey, Powys, Carmarthenshire and Cardiff.

All the roadshows have been shaped by people from across Wales, highlighting some really exciting homegrown best practice and enabling important conversations around the climate action and natures recovery.