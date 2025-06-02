Conwy Council Finalises Office Reduction with Bodlondeb Handover

Conwy County Borough Council has officially handed over the keys to Bodlondeb to Quidos Investments Limited.

This completes the council’s programme to reduce the number of its office buildings from 18 to just one, and bring all its office services and democratic functions under one roof.

Council Leader, Cllr Charlie McCoubrey, said:

“It gives me great pleasure to hand over the keys to this beautiful building. We’ve been able to make the decision to move to one office knowing that there is a sustainable and exciting future for the Bodlondeb building – providing economic development opportunities for the town of Conwy and wider area. “I wish Quidos Investments Limited and Ideas Forum every success.”

Quidos Investments Limited signed a 250-year lease on Bodlondeb on 30 May 2025.

Nick Pritchard, Director of Quidos Investments Limited and Ideas Forums, said:

“I can’t say I’m not nervous taking on such a huge and magnificent building, but as the next custodian of such great heritage, I will do everything in my power to maintain its magnificence and make it a vibrant and exciting workplace. “Bodlondeb in the future will bring many employment opportunities to the Conwy economy and I look forward to meeting and speaking to local budding entrepreneurs who look to take up space in the building – we could just find our next Welsh ‘Alun’ Sugar.”

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans, Co-founder, Ideas Forums, said: