2 June 2025
North Wales

Conwy Council Finalises Office Reduction with Bodlondeb Handover

Bodlondeb Offices - Conwy County Borough Council

Conwy County Borough Council has officially handed over the keys to Bodlondeb to Quidos Investments Limited.

This completes the council’s programme to reduce the number of its office buildings from 18 to just one, and bring all its office services and democratic functions under one roof.

Council Leader, Cllr Charlie McCoubrey, said:

“It gives me great pleasure to hand over the keys to this beautiful building. We’ve been able to make the decision to move to one office knowing that there is a sustainable and exciting future for the Bodlondeb building – providing economic development opportunities for the town of Conwy and wider area.

 

“I wish Quidos Investments Limited and Ideas Forum every success.”

Bodlondeb 30 May 2025

Quidos Investments Limited signed a 250-year lease on Bodlondeb on 30 May 2025.

Nick Pritchard, Director of Quidos Investments Limited and Ideas Forums, said:

“I can’t say I’m not nervous taking on such a huge and magnificent building, but as the next custodian of such great heritage, I will do everything in my power to maintain its magnificence and make it a vibrant and exciting workplace.

 

“Bodlondeb in the future will bring many employment opportunities to the Conwy economy and I look forward to meeting and speaking to local budding entrepreneurs who look to take up space in the building – we could just find our next Welsh ‘Alun’ Sugar.”

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans, Co-founder, Ideas Forums, said:

“Along with fellow directors Fran James and Nick Pritchard, I’m proud to be taking on this challenge to boost  entrepreneurship in the region of my birth. Through this initiative, we’ll be providing office and co-working spaces, offering free desk space for young entrepreneurs, and delivering the support and funding access that new start-ups need to succeed.

 

“This is more than just a new business centre, it’s a significant investment in the future of North Wales, designed to retain local talent, spark innovation, and build a more sustainable and dynamic regional economy.”



