Convey Law Named a Top Employer in the 2024 Best Companies List

Convey Law has been recognised as one of the Top 100 Companies to Work For in the UK by the 2024 Best Companies Awards.

The Newport-headquartered firm was named as the highest-ranked CLC regulated law firm in the country. It said the recognition reflected the company’s ongoing commitment to creating a workplace where every team member feels valued, supported, and inspired to grow.

Recognising that company culture plays a vital role in employee wellbeing Convey Law recently launched ‘Happy Days’—dedicated days filled with skill sharing and charity fundraising, which have strengthened its commitment to workplace wellbeing and a learning-focused environment. Regular team-building activities and social events, organised by the company’s ‘Ministry of Fun,’ are designed to keep the workplace vibrant and connected.

Additionally,

Convey Law’s accomplishments in the 2024 Best Companies Awards include:

#22 in the Top 25 Best Companies to Work for in Wales

#17 in the sector list for Law in the UK

#97 in the National Top 100 Companies to Work For in the UK

Convey Law said it was dedicated to fostering an environment where effort is appreciated and achievements are celebrated. It said it focuses on supporting its staff by keeping caseloads manageable, and offering monthly and Christmas bonuses, recognising exceptional work that, for many, totals over £10,000 a year on top of their basic pay.

Recently, the practice introduced up to 30 days of annual leave, based on length of service, in addition to eight bank holidays, extra days for birthdays, and perfect attendance. Together, this totals up to 40 days, with the option to purchase five more to support individual work-life balance needs.

Further adapting to how people want to work post-COVID, Convey Law has continued to offer flexible and hybrid work policies. The practice has also developed a dedicated Intranet for remote staff to ensure that every team member feels involved, supported, and connected to their work, colleagues, and the company’s culture.

Earlier this month, the team at Convey Law were also recognised with multiple client service awards at the ESTAS 2024, including being named Best National Conveyancer in the UK. The company has also reached an industry milestone of 11,000 ESTAS verified client reviews, further highlighting the company’s commitment to delivering great client service.

Convey Law has also partnered with Health Assured to provide an Employee Assistance Programme (EAP), giving employees 24/7 access to confidential support, professional advice, and counselling for personal and work-related wellbeing challenges. This includes life coaching, legal support for personal and financial matters, bereavement support, and online CBT resources. Employees also have access to the Health Assured Wisdom App, which offers features like mood tracking, mini health checks, and wellness tools.