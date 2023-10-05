Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Contributing to a More Sustainable Future for the Aeronautical Industry

In a recent interview with Rob Bolam, a reader in Aeronautical engineering at Wrexham University, we gained insight into the groundbreaking Fast Fan Project. This venture, born out of a Welsh Government initiative to achieve net-zero emissions, seeks to revolutionise aircraft propulsion.

Traditional hub-driven propulsive devices limit both speed and energy efficiency. However, the Fast Fan, a rim-driven fan, offers a remarkable solution. By channelling high-pressure airflow, it enables speeds approaching sonic velocity, essentially creating an electrical jet engine. The project, a collaboration between six industrial partners, has already produced a prototype, with plans to transition it from a lab setting to flight testing.

The environmental benefits are striking – zero emissions, exceptional efficiency, and a pivotal step towards sustainable aviation. As the aviation industry increasingly embraces electric propulsion, the Fast Fan is positioned to power high-speed aircraft, including regional airliners and business jets.

Wrexham University’s commitment to community engagement and training ensures a bright future for aeronautical innovation. Through partnerships and cutting-edge research, the Fast Fan Project is steering aviation into a more sustainable and efficient era.

From a rich history to a bright future for education in North Wales – Wrexham Glyndwr University gives each student’s learning and future personal attention.

With roots tracing back to 1887 as the Wrexham School of Science and Art, Wrexham Glyndŵr University takes pride in its illustrious history. It became Denbighshire Technical Institute in 1927 and Denbighshire Technical College in 1939. It soon became necessary to merge with two other colleges to become North East Wales Institute of Higher Education (NEWI), which quickly became one of the largest colleges of its kind in Britain with over 9,000 students and an annual budget in 1975 of £5 million. NEWI gained university status in 2008 and Wrexham Glyndŵr University was born.

The Glyndŵr Enterprise Team is dedicated to positively impacting the business community by providing essential tools to gain a competitive edge in a world marked by global competition and unparalleled collaboration. Our mission is to foster an environment of knowledge-sharing and effective partnering. We promise to address the specific needs and challenges of each organization, with a commitment to accessibility, inclusivity, and good business practice. We believe that education should be accessible to all, from start-ups and young graduates embarking on new careers, to business leaders and innovators; we equip individuals with the skills and knowledge to reach their full potential.

At the heart of our enterprise lies innovation and creativity, where new ideas are welcomed, and anything is possible with the will to make it happen.
 

