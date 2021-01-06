Consultancy Firm Strengthens HR Offering With Trio of Experts

Cardiff-based consultancy business, Capital People, the sister company to established law firm, Capital Law, has hired three new recruits to strengthen its HR offering.

HR and Learning & Development specialist, Nick Carter, was appointed to lead Capital People’s new HR consultancy team.

Prior to his appointment at Capital People, Nick was Learning & Development Business Partner at Cardiff & Vale College, leading on HR and learning initiatives across the Cardiff Capital Region. Nick also brings his extensive experience of working within management, higher education, and defence, having served for 10 years as a commissioned officer in the Royal Air Force.

As an HR leader, Nick is involved in a range of HR areas and initiatives and is an active member of the CIPD Wales Policy Forum, and the Learning & Development steering group. He is used to collaborating with government, employers, and other professional bodies to advise on policy and practice issues.

Nick has been joined by HR consultants Alexander Franklin, formerly of Arup, and Jonathan Brooks-Jones, who previously held HR roles at Cardiff University.

The new trio forms Capital People’s core HR consultancy team, working with a wide range of clients who need strategic support to deliver specific projects or additional capacity, from SMEs to governmental and not-for-profit organisations.

The HR team partners closely with Capital Law’s employment lawyers, and associates who bring specific expertise in areas such as management development, transformational leadership, or business psychology.

Nick Carter, Head of HR at Capital People, said:

“It’s undoubtedly been a disruptive year – as most organisations have had to adopt new working practices, rethink their structure, or even reduce their workforce – but 2020 has shown that people are the most important asset a company has. I’m looking forward to helping our clients to navigate the lasting impact of Covid to strengthen their organisations.”

Jonathan Huish, CEO at Capital People, said:

“Nick is an inspirational leader and confident relationship-builder, whose approach fits perfectly with Capital’s values. His track record in leading on employee relations issues, managing performance, and advising senior management, supplemented by Alexander and Jonathan’s operational expertise, will prove invaluable to our existing and future clients.

