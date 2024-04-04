Connector Hub to Boost Economic Growth in Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion

In a significant move towards nurturing economic development and celebrating the Welsh language as a vibrant economic asset, GlobalWelsh, in partnership with creative projects agency Sgema, has announced the launch of the GlobalWelsh Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion Connector Hub.

This initiative aims to stimulate economic growth and regeneration across the Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion region by connecting local businesses with a global network of thousands of members of the Welsh diaspora across more than 70 countries and 120 industries with skills, knowledge and networks to share.

The GlobalWelsh Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion Connector Hub is a digital space, hosted on GlobalWelsh Connect, its digital community engagement platform, designed to serve as a dynamic bridge between the local economies of Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion and the global Welsh community. Through GlobalWelsh, the initiative is offering businesses unprecedented access to international trade, investment opportunities, and collaborative projects. The Connector Hub aims to position the region as a leader in global economic development and cultural exchange.

Walter May, CEO of GlobalWelsh, emphasises the importance of the initiative in combating the brain drain,

“While it's true that Wales faces challenges in carving out a distinct global identity and competing for inward investment within the UK, it's time we harness the potential of our greatest asset – the Welsh diaspora. With upwards of three million individuals globally, our diaspora represents an untapped force of advocates poised to elevate Wales's profile on the world stage. “Forging stronger connections with this community means we're not merely stemming the tide of ‘brain drain’, we're transforming it into a ‘brain gain’. This initiative is about projecting Wales globally, showcasing our innovative business landscape, and seizing the global opportunities that propel our economy forward.”

As part of this initiative, businesses in Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion who work bilingually will be offered a one-year complimentary membership to GlobalWelsh Connect and the Connector Hub. This membership provides access to a range of interactive features on the GlobalWelsh Connect platform, including the ability to submit callouts for help, find and connect with like-minded members globally, and access a wealth of resources and opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Commenting on the project Meilyr Ceredig, Director at Sgema who hosts the project, highlighted the collaborative effort behind this initiative,

“With the support of the ARFOR Challenge Fund, Sgema is proud to collaborate with key partners in this pilot project. Our goal is to connect Welsh entrepreneurs internationally with businesses in Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion, creating a thriving network that promotes economic growth and cultural heritage. This project via the GlobalWelsh platform provides that opportunity to connect.”

One key partner in the project is Yr Egin (University of Wales Trinity St David). Commenting on their involvement Carys Ifan, Yr Egin Director, said,

“As a hub for creativity and digital innovation, Yr Egin is excited to be a part of the Connector Hub project. This partnership opens up a world of opportunities for businesses in Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion, offering them a unique platform to connect with a global community passionate about Wales and its economic prospects. “We believe that this collaboration will not only enhance the visibility of local businesses on the international stage but also reinforce the role of Welsh culture and language as key drivers of economic development.”

For further information and to sign up, please contact: [email protected]