Welsh Lamb Receives Top Marks From Consumers in Japan

Consumers in Japan have given GI Welsh Lamb top marks on taste and said they would certainly choose to eat it again, according to a survey carried out by Tokyo based Beer Restaurant chain Kirin City.

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) has been working closely with the restaurant chain and a Welsh exporter to ensure Welsh Lamb features on menus during Welsh Lamb season. A recent visit to Tokyo, which included engagement work with the food service sector, as well as representation at Asia’s biggest trade show, FoodEx, has further helped HCC and exporters in strengthening those important relationships and developing market opportunities.

The restaurant, which has 27 restaurants across Tokyo, featured Welsh lamb on its menus during January and February and surveyed 5000 guests in that time.

Asking customers if they would choose to eat Welsh Lamb again, 64% said they would love to and 23% said yes, they would eat Welsh Lamb again; in addition, the survey asked what diners thought about the taste of Welsh Lamb, to which 68% said it was excellent and 18% said it was very good.

Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef have recently been awarded Geographical Indication (GI) status in Japan. The protected status means that the premium products can be exported to Japan with added assurance that they are protected against imitations.

HCC’s Head of Strategic Marketing and Connections Laura Pickup, who represented HCC in Japan during FoodEx, said:

“The results of this survey are fantastic and we are delighted that consumers in Tokyo agree that Welsh Lamb is delicious and would eat it again. By attending FoodEx and engaging with key food service sector representatives, such as Kirin City, we are building on the excellent work that has already taken place, and which secured a top spot for Welsh Lamb on gourmet menus in this important new market. “We are excited to continue telling the story of this premium product, which is underpinned by heritage and sustainable production methods that we know are world leading. The engagement work our trade team has carried out on behalf of levy payers, in collaboration with exporters, is seeing tremendous results and this will continue to be a crucial element of our promotion and market development work.”

Patrick Orchard, Senior Account Manager at Kepak said: