Congressional Delegation Boosts Wales-US Links

On the eve of the football tournament, a delegation of staff from the United States Congress visited the Welsh Senedd and also took in a tour of a farm to learn more about how Wales produces top-quality food.

The visit came hot on the heels of the lifting of restrictions on exports of UK red meat into the USA, and the first shipment of PGI Welsh Lamb in over twenty years arriving on American soil.

Rhug Estate in Denbighshire hosted the congressional tour, and there was an opportunity to discuss how Welsh farming is aiming to build upon its already strong credentials of sustainability, and lead the world in environmentally-conscious livestock agriculture.

Rachael Madeley Davies, Head of Sustainability and Future Policy at Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) met the congressional staff on their farm tour.