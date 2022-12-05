Congressional Delegation Boosts Wales-US Links

On the eve of the football tournament, a delegation of staff from the United States Congress visited the Welsh Senedd and also took in a tour of a farm to learn more about how Wales produces top-quality food.
The visit came hot on the heels of the lifting of restrictions on exports of UK red meat into the USA, and the first shipment of PGI Welsh Lamb in over twenty years arriving on American soil.
Rhug Estate in Denbighshire hosted the congressional tour, and there was an opportunity to discuss how Welsh farming is aiming to build upon its already strong credentials of sustainability, and lead the world in environmentally-conscious livestock agriculture.
Rachael Madeley Davies, Head of Sustainability and Future Policy at Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) met the congressional staff on their farm tour.
“With the US market just having reopened for Welsh Lamb, this visit was a valuable opportunity to show decision-makers working at the Capitol in Washington DC how we’re aiming to be exemplars of sustainable production here in Wales,” said Rachael.
“I’m delighted that the delegation were able to see Wales for themselves, and sample our high-quality meat,” she added. “The USA is obviously an important new target market for our exporters. HCC is working closely alongside the Welsh Government to develop opportunities, and to use the higher profile that Wales will receive due to the FIFA World Cup.”