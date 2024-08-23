Computer Modelling to Support Capacity Planning at the Port of Milford Haven

A predictive software tool that analyses forecasts of port facility usage and resources is being developed to assist the Port of Milford Haven in anticipating and adapting to changing demands on the Waterway.

The work, funded by UKRI Industry Impact Fund, is being undertaken in partnership with the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) Hartree Centre and will undertake data analysis, programming and machine learning capability to support capacity planning via the development of a modelling tool and user-friendly interface. This work will help decision-making and be used for strategic planning of port resources.

Head of Energy and Decarbonisation at the Port of Milford Haven, Tam Bardell, said:

“This work is an integral part of our strategic future planning activities. We are delighted to be supported by UKRI Industry Impact Fund to work with STFC’s experts in computational simulation and machine learning. With this software tool, we will be able to collate and analyse shipping forecast, environmental and performance data to help inform our commercial and operational decisions.”

Louis Rowland, Business Development Executive at the STFC Hartree Centre, said:

“We’re excited to work with the Port of Milford Haven on this project to demonstrate the value that digital technologies like supercomputing and data science can have on transport and logistics. This is a prime example of how cutting-edge technology can drive impactful change in critical sectors.”

The Industry Impact Fund (I2F) is designed to support UK industry through access to STFC facilities and scientific expertise. STFC operates the UK national facilities offering X-rays, neutrons, and lasers alongside high performance computing, enabling the private sector to utilise the expertise and specialist technology to generate industrial and societal impact.

The project commenced in July 2024 and will run until March 2025.