Colwyn Bay Hearing Practice Celebrates its 25th Anniversary and Further Expansion

Colwyn Bay Hearing Practice has opened a clinic in Chester, adding to its satellite sites in Mold and Anglesey.

Owner Adrian Dowling – a qualified audiologist for more than 30 years – also revealed a new member of staff will join their five-strong team this September.

With the health and safety of patients his top priority throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, he says they are in a strong position moving forward.

“Like all industries we faced challenges but thanks to our reputation for customer service and the personal touch our amazing team managed to navigate them and together we can look ahead with confidence,”

said Adrian.

“Chester was a natural next step for us as we have a lot of clients from that area, and because this is a hands-on occupation it’s good for us to be able to have satellite centres where they can visit us without having to travel too far.”

He added:

“Having opened my first clinic in Colwyn Bay in 1997 I’m delighted with our continued growth and thank everyone for the support we’ve received during that time.”

Offering a range of services from hearing aids to ear wax removal, tinnitus management and virtual consultations, the independent practice is one of the leaders in its sector.

Combining innovative technology with decades of expertise and experience, Adrian is keen to build on their solid standing having followed dad Michael into the profession.

“Over the last 25 years we have introduced new tech and machinery and are at the forefront of advances in that arena – including full diagnostic hearing assessments and hearing aids with Bluetooth and smart phone connectivity – but ultimately it’s all about the patient,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons we are expanding and able to provide dedicated, bespoke care to people with hearing difficulties, wherever they are.”

Adrian added:

“Being in Chester will mark an exciting new chapter for us, and as my dad previously had a clinic in the city some years ago there’s history there as well. “Our home will always be Colwyn Bay, but I’m delighted we are able to support clients in other parts of the region and look forward to welcoming new patients in the months ahead. “We really love what we do and once again would like to thank everyone who has shown us so much support.”

For more information, visit www.colwynbayhearing.co.uk and follow @colwynbayhearing on Facebook and Instagram.