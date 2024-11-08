Collaboration is at the Heart of the North Wales Growth Deal

The North Wales Growth Deal represents more than a significant investment for our region; it’s a shared commitment to growth that is inclusive, sustainable, and transformational.

As Chair of the Ambition North Wales Portfolio Board, I have seen how collaboration among local authorities, businesses, educational institutions, and government bodies has become crucial to ensuring the Growth Deal’s long-term success. This cooperative approach not only ensures that resources are maximised but that the benefits reach every corner of North Wales.

Our path to partnership began over a decade ago, well before the Growth Deal itself was signed in December 2020. At that time, local authorities and organisations largely worked in isolation, each pursuing its own projects to support the region. It soon became evident, however, that the challenges and opportunities facing North Wales required a unified approach. As we moved beyond organisational boundaries, we found that collective action could deliver the skills, resources, and policy changes needed to drive real, lasting change.

One of our key objectives has been to create opportunities for inclusive growth, ensuring that our investments benefit communities across North Wales. This ambition cannot be achieved solely through large-scale funding. Alongside financial investment, we must build a culture of collaboration among regional partners and the private sector, creating an ecosystem that attracts new talent, promotes entrepreneurship, and develops a skilled workforce aligned with our industry needs. By working together, we can make sure that the benefits extend beyond immediate job creation to stimulate wider economic activity and long-term prosperity.

In a region with such distinct strengths – from high-value manufacturing and advanced technologies to tourism and agriculture – our role is not only to direct funding where it will have the most impact but also to connect local businesses, research institutions, and potential investors. With substantial investments planned across digital infrastructure, skills development, and supply chain support, collaboration will ensure that North Wales continues to adapt to evolving industry demands while remaining a compelling place to live and work.

However, collaboration doesn’t come without its challenges. Changes in political leadership and policy shifts at both local and national levels can impact our strategies, highlighting the need for a flexible, resilient approach to partnership. This adaptability allows us to respond to new needs and opportunities as they arise. Additionally, with many local enterprises relying on a wide network of support programmes, our ongoing task is to streamline this support, making it easier for businesses and individuals to access relevant resources without facing bureaucratic barriers.

Ambition North Wales is more than a set of Growth Deal projects. It is a collective mission to make North Wales a thriving economic hub where businesses can grow, and communities can prosper. Our responsibility – and our opportunity – lies in making collaboration a core value, bringing together the strengths of the public and private sectors to create a foundation for the region’s success. As we continue this journey, I am confident that our combined efforts will result in a North Wales that is more resilient, innovative, and inclusive for generations to come.