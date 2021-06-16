Coleg Cambria Tops Medal Table at Pan-Wales FE Skills Tournament

Coleg Cambria swept the board at a national skills tournament.

The college won a staggering 36 medals at the virtual Skills Competition Wales – more than any other FE institution in the country.

Learners took home 14 gold, 12 silver and 10 bronze awards, to the delight of Cambria’s Chief Executive, Yana Williams.

“Every year we raise the bar, demonstrating the talent and skill of our students,” she said.

“This is a fantastic result; I am so proud of all those who took part and represented Coleg Cambria with such pride and passion.

“The standards were very high so for them to come out on top is a terrific achievement and lays the foundation for their future careers.”

Funded by the Welsh Government, Skills Competition Wales is aligned to Worldskills UK and focuses on growth areas and the needs of the economy.

Among the subjects the college excelled in were Health and Social Care, Horticulture, Aeronautical and Mechanical Engineering, Childcare, CNC Milling, Mechatronics, the Manufacturing Team Challenge, Welding, Construction Metal Work, and Inclusive Skills: Automotive Technology.

This success follows recent wins in categories including Beauty Therapy, Hairdressing, Business Enterprise, Laboratory Technician and IT and Cyber Security.

Learner Experience and Enterprise Manager Rona Griffiths paid tribute to the students and staff who worked so hard to achieve these results.

“This is just a glimpse of the hard work, resilience and ambition demonstrated this year by everyone involved,” she said. “We had more than 150 learners register for Skills Competitions Wales – all supported by our amazing staff – and their efforts have been rewarded. “For us to finish top of the medal table once again is testament to the value we place on vocational qualifications, skills and providing young people with a platform to excel – congratulations to you all.”

Coleg Cambria has sites in Wrexham, Deeside, Northop and Llysfasi.

