Call for Businesses in South East Wales to Shape the Support they Need for Future Growth

The Cardiff Capital Region Business Council is reaching out to businesses to determine the services they want for future growth.

The Business Council board is responsible for articulating the needs of business, identifying priorities for existing support services and designing future support programmes, ensuring that the voice of business is at the heart of the Cardiff Capital Region’s strategy and decision making.

Committed to determining and facilitating access to the tools and services needed to help businesses in the region develop and grow, the CCR Business Council has launched a survey to determine what businesses believe are the key drivers for business success.

Businesses in Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Newport, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan are invited to share the challenges and opportunities they face. Feedback from the survey will then be used to shape and deliver programmes of value.

Nigel Griffiths, Chair of the Cardiff Capital Region Business Council, said:

“I’m very excited about making a practical and sustainable difference to businesses across South East Wales. I understand the challenges being faced by SMEs in particular as I’ve been there myself on numerous occasions. “2020 was extraordinarily difficult for many companies, but out of turmoil comes opportunity – and we want to help businesses grab that opportunity. Imagine taking 500 SMEs in our region and making them 25% more effective, creating a billion pounds of additional profit and 10,000 new jobs. These are the type of things that need to happen. “We have a new, re-energised board bringing fresh acumen, energy and passion to help direct, inform and shape the future of business in our region but we also need input from businesses. The insight that this feedback will give us will ensure that we put services in place that are of true value to our business communities and help us all be the very best we can.”

To participate in the survey, visit: Link