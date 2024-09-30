Co-op Creates 13 Jobs with New Powys Store

Co-op has launched a new store in Powys, creating 13 jobs.

Located in High Street, Crickhowell, the 2,200 sq ft convenience store includes an in-store bakery; chilled produce; meal ideas and everyday essentials; food-to-go and meal deals; Fairtrade products; flowers; newspapers and magazines; chilled beers and award-winning wines; ready meals, pizzas and, free-from, vegan and plant-based products.

There is customer car parking, and parcel collection services are available through an InPost Locker.

Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives, with its history dating back 180 years.

William Lloyd, Co-op Store Manager, said:

“The whole team is delighted to have the opportunity to launch Co-op’s newest store – we are really enjoying welcoming our members and customers into their Co-op, and it is our aim is to operate at the heart of local life and we are proud to serve and support the community. We have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve and support our community, conveniently. “Co-op also has a focus on delivering value, with member price savings across a wide range of everyday essentials so that the people who own our business, our member-owners, benefit every time they shop.”

Co-op’s Crickhowell store opens between 7am-10pm Monday-Saturday, and from 8am-10pm on a Sunday.