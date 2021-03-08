Co-Investment Creates up to 50 Jobs at Welshpool Firm

Welshpool firm CastAlum is significantly expanding production and creating up to 50 jobs with support from the Welsh Government.

The global aluminium component supplier, which has been based in the town for 20 years, is investing £5 million in its facilities in the area. The Welsh Government’s SMART Innovation programme has provided technical support for a number of recent projects with the company and SMART Cymru funding worth £100,000 has been co-invested in new technology. This builds on a long standing relationship between the Welsh Government and CastAlum.

The diecasting engineering specialist based on the Buttington Cross Enterprise Park supplies car brands such as Porsche, Mercedes, and BMW. Their expansion plans will see the company installing two new, state-of-the-art manufacturing cells which will increase its production capability considerably.

CastAlum is already an important employer in Welshpool with 116 employees on site.

Peter Radcliffe, chairman of CastAlum Ltd, said:

“Despite all of the adverse news surrounding the pandemic over the last 12 months we have been working hard to secure long term future business for Castalum and Welshpool. Our financial supporters have been able to give their assistance towards developing a confident, forward looking future, for our long established plant in Welshpool. The new contracts won give us certainty over at least the next five years as we continue to develop the scope of our business into new sales outlets. Alongside the new business we are also developing industry leading technologies to support the quality and application needs of our customers.”

Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said: