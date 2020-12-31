Cleveland Bridge Builds Depth of Experience Through Expansion of Newport Engineering Team

Cleveland Bridge UK has strengthened its operation in Newport, Wales, proving its resilience in a challenging period by building on its pool of highly skilled engineers and support staff.

Since opening in early 2018, the office has seen a 30% increase in staff, and is home to engineers and consultants specialising in temporary works engineering and draughting, as well as providing a hub for a number of employees who live in Wales.

The latest member to join the team is Holly Painter, who will be working with the team to develop proposals and liaise with clients.

The operation in Newport is headed up by Chief Technical Officer, Phil Bailey, who with the support of Technical Services Manager, Mark Warby, is focused on strengthening the company’s UK market position and providing strategic direction to help deliver Cleveland Bridge’s long-term strategic development plans.

The team at Newport has over 100 years’ combined experience in the steel industry, with an extensive knowledge of delivering buildability and value engineering opportunities around the globe.

Chris Droogan, Managing Director of Cleveland Bridge UK said:

“The growth in the team at Newport demonstrates our commitment to recruiting local people with specialist knowledge, which is key to the future.

“Our teams throughout the business are exceptionally skilled and experienced, the recent additions to the Newport team expand the talent and knowledge of our engineering function, which plays an instrumental role providing support to the Welsh infrastructure and construction sectors as well as the wider South of England.

“It is vital to have early engagement with contractors to ensure we can offer most cost-efficient solutions, so having the right people in place is essential. Growing the team supports our strategic objectives of developing our position further in our market place and building upon the considerable reputation for quality and engineering excellence that Cleveland Bridge has been renowned for more than a century.”