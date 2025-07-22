Cierco Energy and Marine Power Systems Forge Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Deep-Water Offshore Wind Technology in the Celtic Sea

Cierco Energy and Marine Power Systems (MPS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as a first step towards the deployment of MPS PelaFlex technology in one of the Llŷr Test and Demonstration projects in the Celtic Sea.

The MoU formalises a strategic partnership which brings together Cierco’s expertise in offshore wind project development and MPS’s game-changing PelaFlex technology solutions.

Designed for high performance and cost-effectiveness, specifically in deep water, PelaFlex significantly reduces weight, material use and installation timelines while supporting a regional supply chain through its modular design and compatibility with standard UK port infrastructure.

Building on the UK’s 20 years’ experience gained in fixed-bottom offshore wind, both parties say they will prove how a transitional approach and maximising the use of existing infrastructure and supply chain capacity can significantly reduce the cost and risk when accessing deeper waters.

“We are excited to partner with Marine Power Systems as we work towards our shared vision of advancing deep-water offshore wind in the UK,” said Scott Harper, CEO of Cierco Energy. “Together, we aim to unlock the potential of deep-water offshore wind technology, benefiting not only the energy industry but also positioning Wales as a leader in renewable energy. Initiatives like the Llŷr project are crucial for accelerating the growth of the offshore wind sector and establishing Wales as a hub for renewable energy innovation. These pioneering projects will play a vital role in building a resilient supply chain and enhancing investor confidence. Our commitment extends beyond low-carbon energy; we are dedicated to driving economic growth and creating high-skilled jobs within our communities.”

Gareth Stockman, CEO at Marine Power Systems, said:

“Collaborating with Cierco on Llŷr is a defining moment for our journey to commercial scale. “This partnership will expedite our path to market and will provide a real-world showcase of how PelaFlex meets the toughest

challenges facing the offshore wind sector – cost, complexity, and scaling deployment in deeper waters. Our PelaFlex platform solutions unlock new horizons for offshore wind energy in depths that are beyond the realms of being economically viable with fixed bottom foundations. Designed for industrialisation and integration with UK ports, our technology solutions bring real value to the supply chain and regional economy. And with our headquarters in Wales, we’re proud this innovation story starts at home.”

The Llŷr projects, located around 40 km off the Pembrokeshire coast, will play a critical role in validating and refining deep water offshore wind technology at commercial scale ahead of industrial scale, developments. They’ll also support the development of robust UK supply chains and help inform environmental, operational and consenting best practices for the wider industry.