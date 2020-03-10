Chwarae Teg Joins West Wales Women to Celebrate Their Success

Women from across west Wales had their achievements recognised at a graduation ceremony, picking their Institute of Leadership and Management (ILM) certificates and hearing from an inspirational female participant.

Llinos Jones spoke to fellow students about the positive changes she has experienced personally as well as professionally thanks to the programme.

The ILM qualification achieved by the women forms part of Chwarae Teg’s Agile Nation 2 career development programme, which is funded by the European Social Fund through Welsh Government. It is a unique and inspirational initiative which helps working women develop knowledge, confidence and skills for team leading or managerial roles. The dedicated team at Chwarae Teg provides expert coaching, mentoring and accredited training designed to empower women to reach their potential.

At the event, which took place at the Diplomat Hotel, Llanelli, Rina Evans, Senior Delivery Partner at Chwarae Teg, said:

“The event was a celebration of the women who have participated in the career development programme. We are hugely proud of their achievements as they have not only gained key leadership skills valued by employers but also developed the confidence and motivation to achieve and prosper in the workplace. “To date thousands of women have taken part in Wales and achieved pay rises totalling over £3m.”

Llinos Jones said: