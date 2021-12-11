Children’s Bereavement Charity Supported by The Original Factory Shop

This year, The Original Factory Shop in Milford Haven chose to support Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity as their local cause. The Original Factory Shop chooses a different charity or cause each year by collecting donations in store.

Donations are made via collection boxes in store, using a TOFS card when making a purchase or by buying a carrier bag. This year, the Milford Haven store raised £222.22 for Sandy Bear. The money will be used to buy books which go out to families and professionals for advice shortly following a bereavement. The cost of a book starts at £7.49 with the one used most often, ‘A Child’s Grief’ costing £9.99. This means that the donations from The Original Factory shop will help to support around 22 children, young people and their families.

“We’re really excited that we and our customers have helped to raise £222.22 for Sandy Bear, our chosen charity. What they do is invaluable for the local area and we’d like to think that this effort will go some small way to supporting their work in the community. As a company, this year, we have decided to support local charities in our towns, and in March we asked our customers through Facebook which charity they would like us to support.” Said Mandy Salter, Manager.

Hannah, Charity Coordinator at Sandy Bear, says