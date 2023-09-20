Charming Letting Accommodation in Historic Welsh Town is Up for Grabs

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has been instructed to sell the self-catering holiday let, The Old Post Office, in the Welsh town of Montgomery in Powys.

The Old Post Office occupies the Grade II listed building, Compton House, which is located in the heart of the historic town and is ideal for groups of friends or families looking to explore the area’s many tourist attractions, including Powis Castle and the Shropshire Hills AONB.

The property features a stunning open-plan living area which spans the entire ground floor of the former Post Office. Sleeping up to eight guests, the two upper floors include two double rooms, two twin rooms and two bathrooms (one of which includes a roll-top bath).

Thanks to an extensive renovation prior to opening in 2021, the charming property is decorated to an extremely high standard throughout and has retained many of its original features, including wide bay windows, Georgian doors, wooden ceiling beams, and an original wooden staircase.

The business has been owned and run by Gerry Barwell since 2017 and opened for holiday booking in 2021.

Gerry comments,

“We really enjoyed the challenge presented by the former Post Office in bringing the building right up to date. This has allowed us to switch to renewable heating and create a charming holiday home which has been loved by everyone who has stayed here.”

Sam Roberts, Hotel Broker at Christie & Co who is handling the sale, comments,

“The Old Post Office is situated in this picturesque town of Montgomery. It offers an incoming purchaser the chance to take the reigns of a thriving holiday let business which is going from strength to strength, year on year due to its stylish, yet classical interior, and accessibility to many public attractions and tourism offerings that the area has to offer. ”

The Old Post Office is on the market with an asking price of £595,000 (freehold).