Llanelli Convenience Store Group Opens New Site with £300k Finance Package

Sandhey Stores, a convenience store group in Llanelli, has opened its second site on Seven Sisters high street after securing a £300k finance package from HSBC UK.

Established in 2016 by husband-and-wife duo, Prabhjot Kaur Sandhey and Harjit Singh Sanhey, Sandhey Stores used HSBC UK funding to invest in a larger site, which is three times bigger than its first store.

Boasting a more spacious layout, an enhanced product offering with fresh and hot food-to-go options, and new modern amenities, the new mini supermarket aims to provide a one-stop shopping destination that caters to the local community.

The opening led to Sandhey Stores hiring three new employees, creating new jobs for the local area.

Prabhjot Kaur Sandhey, co-owner of Sandhey Stores, commented:

“It’s been fantastic to unveil this new store to the local community and continue to grow our family business. Our goal is to become the go-to convenience store group in Llanelli for both fresh and packaged goods. We are always on the lookout for new business opportunities and are already exploring further expanding our portfolio in the local area. “HSBC UK’s backing has played a pivotal role in bringing this project to fruition. The bank’s commitment to supporting local businesses has enabled us to transform our expansion concept into a reality.”

Ryan Pope, Relationship Manager at HSBC UK Wales, said: