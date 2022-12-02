Charlotte Church Elan Valley Wellness Retreat Approved

Singer Charlotte Church's plans to open a wellness retreat in Mid Wales have been unanimously approved by councillors.

The property is the former home of fashion designer Laura Ashley in the Elan Valley, Powys,

There had been objections to the plans on road safety issues, but the proposals approved include include converting part of barn to become a artist’s studio and store, and installing solar arrays as well as other associated works.

The concerns centred on the suitability of access from a narrow country lane, with the application's estimate for additional traffic volume questioned.