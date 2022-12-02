Charlotte Church Elan Valley Wellness Retreat Approved

Singer Charlotte Church's plans to open a wellness retreat in Mid Wales have been unanimously approved by councillors.
The property is the former home of fashion designer Laura Ashley in the Elan Valley, Powys,
There had been objections to the plans on road safety issues, but the proposals approved include include converting part of barn to become a artist’s studio and store, and installing solar arrays as well as other associated works.
The concerns centred on the suitability of access from a narrow country lane, with the application's estimate for additional traffic volume questioned.
A council highways manager said the number of vehicles would not increase significantly and refreshing the road signs and adding road markings would address concerns over visibility at the junction.
Senior planning officer Kate Bowen, who presented the report to councillors, said Rhayader Town Council objected to the scheme.
She said road widening and building of passing bays were part of the proposal and due to this the Highways Authority believed that an objection could not be sustained.
She recommended that councillors approve the plans and that their recommendation would be taken on board with a final decision delegated to the planning professional lead, in consultation with the committee chair and vice-chair.