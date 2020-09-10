Channel 4 Invests in Cardiff-based Yeti Media

Channel 4 has made its first investment since the Covid-19 pandemic, taking a minority stake in Cardiff-based Yeti Media.

The investment was made through its Indie Growth Fund.

Led by creative director Siân Price, Yeti is responsible for shows such as The Wedding Guru (BBC), Charles: 50 Years a Prince (ITV), Going for Gold (CBBC) and C4’s Find It, Fix It, Flog It, which has been commissioned for a fourth season.

The Indie Growth Fund was launched in 2014 to provide additional support to the UK independent creative sector by providing access to funding for indies based in the UK to help them to grow and develop their business.

Since its inception, the fund has made 17 investments and there are now nine companies in the portfolio, including: Candour Productions, Eagle Eye, Firecrest Films, Five Mile Films, Lightbox Media, Parable, Spelthorne Community Television, Two Rivers Media, and Voltage TV.

With a mixture of both scripted and unscripted companies, the portfolio represents an exciting and diverse mix of UK production talent. From start-up companies to more established Indies with ambitious growth plans, the Indie Growth Fund is a strategic partner offering support, guidance and strategic advice to help grow the company towards an ultimate sale.

The Growth Fund is headed up by Caroline Murphy who reports to an Advisory Board chaired by Martin Baker, Channel 4’s Director.

Caroline Murphy, who heads up the Channel 4 Indie Growth Fund, said: