Changes at Sovereign Quay, Cardiff

Savills, on behalf of the landlord Standard Life Trustee Company Limited, has agreed the sale of Unit 5, Sovereign Quay in Cardiff to international conference and event management company Forum Europe Ltd for £280,000 and a letting of Unit 4, Sovereign Quay in Cardiff to a Welsh based charity who has agreed a new 10 year lease. Both buildings provide approximately 2,500 sq. ft. of good quality accommodation with views over Mermaid Quay.

The properties are situated on Havannah Street, in close proximity to St Davids Hotel. Cardiff Bay benefits from an excellent range of amenities including the bars and restaurants within Mermaid Quay and a Tesco convenience store. Cardiff city centre is also easily accessible and there is a regular rail service running from Cardiff Bay to Queen Street Station.

Dan Craft, Managing Director of Forum Europe, commenting on their relocation, said:

“We are delighted to have completed the purchase of this waterfront unit to become our new company headquarters in the UK. We are now working on a full refit, and hope for our team to be able to move in by the end of October this year.”

Gary Carver, office agency director at Savills Cardiff, comments: