Chambers of Commerce to Collaborate to Help Continue Work of Western Gateway Partnership

Accredited Chambers of Commerce across South Wales and South West England are stepping up efforts to work more closely in the wake of a decision to cease funding for the Western Gateway Partnership.

The Chambers of Commerce of Bristol, Gloucestershire, Bath and Wiltshire, under the Business West umbrella, and Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid have agreed to collaborate to help drive their respective economies.

They said this was a natural collaboration for two areas linked not only by their geographical proximity but by the M4 corridor, the trainline to London and an array of low carbon energy opportunities around the Severn Estuary.

The UK Government has issued a decision to cease funding any pan-regional partnerships which have an English Mayoral Combined Authority within their geography – including the Western Gateway – from March 31 2025.

Gus Williams, interim CEO of Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, said:

“The commercial and economic interests of our members do not end at the bridge. Working together with the various Chambers under the Business West banner will enable us to identify opportunities for collaboration that can grow our shared economy. “While there will always be an element of competition between the regions, simply competing against each other is a zero-sum game. It is in the interests of Welsh businesses that they can take advantage of opportunities in the South West and vice versa.”

Phil Smith, Managing Director of Business West, added: