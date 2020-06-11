Celtic Manor Offer Exclusive ‘Gentleman’s Afternoon Tea’ for Father’s Day

Take the hassle out of Father’s Day this year with a luxurious gift from The Celtic Collection. From a sumptuous afternoon tea ready to collect, to a range of gift experiences which can all be purchased online.

Something to enjoy now

None of us will have the luxury of being able to do a vast amount with the special men in our lives this Father’s Day, which is why the ‘Gentleman’s Afternoon Tea’ (£12.50 per person) is the perfect gift for spending quality time at home or nearby with your Dad.

This exclusive gift is part of the Celtic at Home takeaway service and includes all the delights of a traditional afternoon tea, plus plenty of sumptuous and moreish savouries, including chorizo scotch eggs, smoked salmon blinis and BBQ beef sliders. Enjoy freshly baked scones and indulge in other sweet treats such as apple and cinnamon tarts and salted caramel and raspberry choux pastries.

Or seeing as you won’t be able to eat out this Father’s Day, why not bring restaurant quality food to your dining table with the sell-out Sunday Lunch with all the trimmings from the Rib Smokehouse & Grill (£12.50 per person).

Visit here for both takeaway options: www.celtic-manor.com/dining/fathers-day

The Gentleman’s Afternoon Tea must be ordered online by 12pm noon on Friday 19th June, and then follow instructions to call for a collection time on Saturday 20th June. Father’s Day Sunday Lunch must be ordered online by 12pm noon on Saturday 20th June, and then follow instructions to call for a collection time on Sunday 21st June. Contact-free collection from the Coldra Court Hotel, Chepstow Road, Langstone, Newport NP18 2LX

Something to look forward to

For the golf lovers. Fathers can tee-off at one of Europe’s finest golfing destinations and enjoy their very own Ryder Cup experience at the host venue for the 2010 match between Europe and America. In a summer when the European Tour returns for two tournaments at Celtic Manor, Dads will have the chance to follow in the footsteps of Ryder Cup stars like Rory McIlroy, Graeme McDowell and Ian Poulter.

The Twenty Ten gift experience package starts from £119 per person. The Celtic Collection courses are now open.

For the foodie fathers. The Celtic Collection offers over 15 different dining and drinking options, from hearty grills and steakhouses to five-star seasonal cuisines. Each restaurant offers a unique experience, from the Twenty Ten Clubhouse with its spectacular views, to modern Asian flavours in PAD Restaurant at The Manor House.

Gift vouchers start at £43.90 for two people.

For the Dads who enjoy a night away. Let him relax and unwind with an overnight stay at the chic Coldra Court Hotel (£140 for two) where he can enjoy a two-course delicious evening meal in the Rib Smokehouse & Grill. Or treat him to a Celtic Escape at the five-star Resort Hotel which includes a sumptuous three course dinner (£192 for two). Both packages include breakfast and full use of the spa facilities during the stay.

All gift experiences are valid for 12 months. Golf courses are now open but the main resort is currently closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. For more information on all the experiences available visit: www.celtic-manor.com/dining/fathers-day